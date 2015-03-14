This Oculus Rift swing set allows users to experience what it's like to fly like a bird

“Swing” is a playful virtual reality installation using Oculus Rift DK2 and Kinect SDK 2.0. It uses a swing as a physical input device allowing users to feel as if they’re flying through space.

The prototype originated within the project “Digital Spectacle” at the Burg Giebichenstein University of Art and Design. It was developed by Christin Marczinzik and Thi Binh Minh Nguyen.

Video courtesy of Christin Marczinzik & Thi Binh Minh Nguyen

