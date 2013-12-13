Check Out The Virtual Reality Headset That Just Raised $US75 Million In Funding

Virtual reality just got a huge boost towards becoming a mainstream technology.

Sean Hollister at The Verge reports that Oculus, the maker of the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset, just raised $US75 million in funding in a large Series B funding round led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

The Oculus Rift puts you inside the screen, with an enormous field of view expanding so that it fills your vision. With stereoscopic 3D built in too, its level of immersion is unparalleled.

Head-tracking technology allows the Rift to “keep up” as you turn your head to look around the virtual environment. The best way to describe it: You feel completely immersed in a virtual world. Your real-world surroundings disappear. It can even make you dizzy.

For now, the Rift is still only available to developers who want to create video games compatible with the headset. An HD consumer version with extra features to be released sometime next year.

We tested out the Oculus Rift development kit earlier this year, making sure to put it through the paces. We didn’t have a single person try it who wasn’t blown away.

