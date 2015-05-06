Facebook's bet on virtual reality becomes real in the first quarter of 2016

The world gets its first real taste of widely available, high-powered virtual reality headsets in the first quarter of 2016: Facebook-owned Oculus VR finally revealed plans on May 6 to roll out its Rift headset.
You’ll be able to plunk down money to reserve a headset starting later this year; there’s no word on pricing or retail availability just yet. Nor are there firm details on what exactly the headset will come with — the first look at the final version is all we’ve got for now, with more information on games coming to the Rift promised for the coming weeks.
Here’s a second look at the headset, straight from the folks at Oculus VR:
NOW WATCH: 5 hard-to-find iPhone tricks only power users know about
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.