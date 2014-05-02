A Swedish Broadband Company Did An Amazing Experiment With The Oculus Rift Virtual Reality Headset

What would happen if you were living one-third of a second in the past? What about 3 seconds? Could you ever actually do anything?

It sounds like a half-baked thought experiment, but Swedish broadband provider Ume.net wired up a webcam and Raspberry Pi to an Oculus Rift VR headset in such a way that it shows video from the past as if it were real time. They called it “Living With Lag,” and the results are pretty entertaining.

For example:

Those who wear the headset are effectively useless at basic tasks. The video shows participants dancing completely out of sync with an aerobics class, making messes in the kitchen, and failing spectacularly at ping pong.

This is technically a commercial for Swedish broadband, but it’s also a really funny, well-done video.

