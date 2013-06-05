Oculus Rift Pays Tribute To Its Brilliant Co-Founder

Andrew Reisse

Oculus VR — the company behind the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset — paid tribute to its co-founder and lead engineer Andrew Reisse over the weekend.



Last Thursday, Reisse was struck and killed by a car involved in a high-speed chase while walking across the street in a crosswalk.

The car was reportedly full of three “gang members on probation” fleeing from the police, Lee Hutchinson of Ars Technica reports.

Over the weekend, Oculus VR highlighted Reisse’s brilliant ambition, dedication to his work family, steadfast morals, and his love of photography and nature.

“Andrew was unique in so many interesting ways,” the Oculus memorial blog post stated. “He was extraordinarily kind and utterly selfless. He was a mentor and an inspiration to everyone around him.”

The virtual reality company linked directly to Reisse’s photography site, which contains beautiful galleries featuring waterfalls, autumn landscapes, and coastlines

Reisse, whose computer code is “embedded in thousands of games played by millions of people around the world,” began his career at Scaleform GFx at the age of just 19.

Refusing to sign a contract limiting his ability to work on open-source side projects after the sale of Scaleform, Reisse then joined Gaikai — the cloud gaming service — before eventually joining the Oculus VR team in Irvine, California.

