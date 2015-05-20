Oculus Rift has set a date for the first look at its first commercial headset

Oculus Rift has sent out invitations to a press event on June 11 in San Francisco.

All bets are that we’ll finally see the first commercial version of the much-lauded VR headset, following news from an Oculus blog post last week that it will launch in the first quarter of 2016.

So it’s not really news, more of an exciting confirmation. And a picture of a streamlined headset which Oculus Rift’s owner Mark Zuckerberg was hinting at recently:

It could just be a mock-up, but tech sites are picking up on the components on either side which are likely to be the built-in audio promised by Oculus Rift before consumer release.

We should also hear more about the hardware specs and possibly how long Apple users will have to wait to be able to use the headset with a Mac. It’s currently a high-end PC accessory only.

Here’s what you’ll need (roughly $1000 worth right now):

NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD 290 equivalent or greater

Intel i5-4590 equivalent or greater

8GB+ RAM

Compatible HDMI 1.3 video output

2x USB 3.0 ports

Windows 7 SP1 or newer

