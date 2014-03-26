We Tried The Oculus Rift -- The Company Facebook Is Buying For $US2 Billion

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Facebook is buying Oculus Rift for $US2 billion. For those of you wondering what Oculus Rift is, it's a virtual reality headset that is most definitely the future of gaming. The device straps onto your head and completely immerses you inside a video game. It also has motion sensors so you can look around as if you were really inside the world. But it's nearly impossible to explain. The Oculus Rift is one of those things you have to see to believe. Several Business Insider employees gave it a whirl last week, and we took them on a trip through the solar system, on a medieval roller coaster, and put them into a death-by-guillotine simulation. Produced by Will Wei. Additional camera by Justin Gmoser.

