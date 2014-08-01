Take A Peek Under The Hood Of The New Oculus Rift Virtual Reality Headset

There’s a new version of the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset out, and the iFixit team has already performed one of its famous teardowns.

This version of the Oculus Rift, called the Development Kit 2, is intended for developers to help them create virtual reality games before the consumer version of the Rift is released.

Interestingly enough, the iFixit teardown revealed the Oculus Rift DK2 uses the very same screen as the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, right down to the touch digitizer and circuitry. You can even see the Samsung logo on the display’s front panel.

For the full gallery and teardown, you can head over to iFixit.

There’s still no word on an official release date for the consumer edition of the Oculus Rift, but you can read our interview with the creator of the Oculus Rift, Palmer Luckey, right here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.