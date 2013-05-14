In This Incredibly Realistic video game, It Feels Like Your Head Gets Chopped Off

The Oculus Rift virtual reality headset is arguably the future of the gaming.



It’s designed to completely immerse people in games, and make it seem like they’re actually there.

Last year, the company behind the headset raised $2.4 million on Kickstarter to get the product off the ground.

The Verge’s Andrew Webster recently tried out “Disunion,” a guillotine simulator for the headset.

It “shows the frightening potential of the Rift,” Webster writes. “While the device can be used to recreate incredible experiences, like flying through the air or piloting a spaceship, its added realism can also make you very, very uncomfortable — which could just make it the ideal platform for horror games.”

Here’s a video of what it’s like to experience “Disunion.” Be sure to head on over to The Verge to read the full review of Oculus Rift.

