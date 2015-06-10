The first good photo of Oculus Rift just leaked

It feels like we’ve been hearing about the Oculus Rift forever.

In fairness, it’s been a few years since the first duct-taped ski goggles model stole our attention, and there’ve been more than a few prototype models since. But the consumer version is almost here — Facebook-owned Oculus VR unveiled a mockup and a release window recently.

The company has yet to offer a clear look at both its final model and how you’ll interact with the world of virtual reality. Until now.

Oculus VR This is the consumer version of the Oculus Rift

In unveiling a new website and logo on Tuesday, Oculus VR inadvertantly revealed images of the final Oculus Rift; VRFocus pulled the images together.

As seen above, the headset looks much cleaner than previous prototypes, and features a camera on the front (presumably used to look “through” the headset, so you can, say, take a sip of water).

Perhaps even more interesting, the leak revealed what Oculus is calling a “simple input device.” It looks like this:

Notably, the input device isn’t a solution for playing games — the main use of the Oculus Rift — but for navigating menus and selecting content (as well as turning up the volume, it looks like). The black cicle is a touch pad, and we’d wager it’s a clickable touchpad. It may very well be a haptic touchpad, which would give users subtle feedback. Oculus isn’t saying just yet.

There’s no price given in the leaked materials, but there is a full list of what’ll come in the box when you finally get an Oculus Rift at home: the headset, cables, the input device seen above, and some form of gamepad.

It looks like pre-orders will go live for the Oculus Rift later this week; Oculus VR is holding a press event on June 11th that should officially reveal all of this information.

In the meantime, Oculus VR founder and genius wunderkind Palmer Luckey took to Reddit to temper expectations.

This is an old placeholder concept image that we accidentally leaked. Everything in it is ancient, certainly nowhere close to final (as evidenced by the GPU specs and the game named ‘war’). Enjoy checking it out, at this point, but don’t expect everything to carry through to the stream on the 11th.

As promised, we’ll learn much more on June 11th when Oculus VR starts talking about all this stuff “officially.”

