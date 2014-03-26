The People Who Backed The Oculus Virtual Reality Headset On Kickstarter Aren't Going To Get Anything Out Of The $US2 Billion Facebook Deal

Facebook is buying Oculus VR, a startup that makes virtual reality headsets, in a $US2 billion deal.

Oculus doesn’t make a consumer product yet, but its headset called the Oculus Rift for video game developers has completely changed the way many feel about video games.

Oculus owes a lot of its success to a successful Kickstarter campaign.

Back in 2012, the startup raised more than $US2.4 million from 9,522 backers.

As with other Kickstarter campaigns, there were several tiers of “rewards” one could receive for backing the early Oculus headset, like T-shirts and posters.

If you put in $US300 or more, you got the very first version of the headset sent to developers interested in making virtual reality games.

Some people put in hundreds more — even thousands.

But because Kickstarter doesn’t get you any equity, none of those people who put in capital to help a young company get off the ground will benefit from the deal made today.

