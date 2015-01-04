What The 22-Year-Old Oculus Founder Splurged On After Facebook Bought His Company For $2.3 Billion

reiniciado.com Palmer Luckey (right) next to Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe (Left), who is wearing an early prototype of the Rift.

What do you buy yourself after Mark Zuckerberg buys your company for over $US2 billion?

This is the question that faced 22-year-old Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey earlier this year after Mark Zuckerberg tried out the Oculus Rift. Zuckerberg fell in love with the virtual reality headset, calling it “the coolest thing I’ve ever seen,” and he and Luckey eventually struck a deal to have Facebook acquire Oculus VR for $US2.3 billion.

With more than a little spending money now in hand, Lucky revealed in a recent interview with The Telegraph that he only allowed himself one big splurge: a $US120,000 Tesla car.

Luckey said that Tesla is an example of American engineering at its finest, and called Tesla CEO Elon Musk “a cool guy who deserves my money.”

Having created the Rift in his garage and having dropped out of college to turn Oculus VR into a company, Luckey also voiced his admiration for other self-made entrepreneurs.

“If you look at who most people respect now, they don’t idolize politicians, they idolize these people founding companies, the self-made entrepreneurs like Musk, Thiel and Zuckerberg,” Luckey said.

You can read Luckey’s full interivew over at The Telegraph, or you can read our interview with him (which took place before Facebook acquired his company) right here.

