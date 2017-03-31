The controversial cofounder of Facebook's $2 billion bet on virtual reality is leaving the company

Oculus cofounder Palmer Luckey no longer works at Facebook, which acquired his virtual reality startup for $US2 billion in 2014.

Palmer’s role at Oculus has been in flux since it was revealed in September that he secretly funded an anti-Hillary Clinton meme group.

The revelation created turmoil within the Oculus group at Facebook, leading to multiple female employees resigning, people familiar with the matter told Business Insider.

“Palmer will be dearly missed,” an Oculus spokesperson told UploadVR on Thursday. “Palmer’s legacy extends far beyond Oculus. His inventive spirit helped kickstart the modern VR revolution and helped build an industry. We’re thankful for everything he did for Oculus and VR, and we wish him all the best.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.