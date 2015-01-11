One Image That Proves How Popular The Oculus Rift Has Become

Virtual reality is coming, and leading the charge is Oculus VR with its highly anticipated Oculus Rift.

But even after being acquired for $US2.3 billion from Facebook earlier last year, the Oculus Rift still has its fair share of sceptics who are quick to say it will flop or that people aren’t interested in gaming with a headset strapped to their face.

One look at the Oculus booth at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, however, tells a different story, and proves how popular the Oculus Rift has become.

Oculus had one of the biggest booths at CES this year. Its massive two-story structure housed multiple padded rooms where people could try the most recent prototype of the Rift.

It’s especially impressive when you look at where Oculus was just two years ago. At CES 2013, Oculus didn’t even have a booth. The team ran private demos from a suite at The Venetian, and it was pretty tiny compared to the towering booth this year.

Every time I walked past the Oculus booth while exploring the show floor, there was a line wrapped around the booth as people eagerly waited to try the Rift.

So regardless of what the sceptics say, the Oculus Rift is coming, and all signs are pointing to a truly enormous launch.

