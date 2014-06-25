Oculus VR Acquires 'Carbon Design Group,' The Team That Helped Design The Xbox 360 Controller

Oculus VR, the team behind the Rift virtual reality headset, has acquired the Carbon Design Group, best known for its work on the Xbox 360 controller.

Carbon Design also helped design the Xbox 360 Kinect sensor and has over 50 design awards.

The Carbon team will officially join the Oculus product engineering group, though Carbon will continue to work from Seattle.

Carbon has already been working with Oculus for some time now.

“We’ve been working with Carbon for nearly a year on multiple unannounced projects,” the company said in a release.

The acquisition is good news for gamers, as the Xbox 360 controller is highly regarded and arguably the best-feeling controller designed to date.

It’s likely Carbon will work directly on the Rift headset, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Oculus utilized the team’s familiarity with controllers to help design an input solution for the Rift. After all, Oculus has already admitted it’s working on more than one hardware device at the moment.

