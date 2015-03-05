Here's the yacht Microsoft billionaire Paul Allen used to find a WWII battleship

Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen announced Wednesday that he and a crew aboard his “Octopus” yacht have located a WWII-era battleship at the bottom of the ocean in the Philippines.

Octopus is a 414-foot yacht equipped with 40 guest suites, a glass-bottom pool, two helicopter pads, and a submarine.

It’s one of the largest yachts on the high seas.

Allen has sailed to Antarctica, the Mediterranean, and many other exotic destinations. “During the day we explore, and at night we jam,” he told “60 Minutes” in 2011.

Octopus has been the scene for a number of swanky parties, including the annual soiree Allen hosts during the Cannes International Film Festival.

At last year’s party, he and “Entourage” star Adrian Grenier entertained guests with a live performance.

Allen started 2015 with another big party onboard Octopus, this time in Sydney, Australia.

A Very happy new year to everyone from Sydney, Australia! pic.twitter.com/4BVovVe2MN

— Paul Allen (@PaulGAllen) December 31, 2014

According to his official web site, Allen has spent eight years looking for the Japanese battleship he found this week, which is called “Musashi.” Allen has a passion for military technology, and he owns a large collection of war planes from the same period.

WW2 Battleship Musashi sank 1944 is FOUND > 1K M deep by MY Octopus Sibuyan sea, bow Chrysanthemum, huge anchor. pic.twitter.com/b9ZMA0icI8

— Paul Allen (@PaulGAllen) March 2, 2015

Musashi expedition captures amazing video of remarkable WWII warship http://t.co/Ry1NZ4nveW pic.twitter.com/X27GTJMiKl

— Paul Allen (@PaulGAllen) March 4, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.