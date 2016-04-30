An octopus rolled up inside a broken coconut and zoomed around the ocean floor for a perfectly logical reason

In recent years a number of videos have emerging showing octopi carrying coconuts around the ocean floor.

Scientists believe there’s a very simple, entirely logical reason for this. In areas without natural defences, the octopus basically uses the shell as a makeshift shield.

With no readily available hiding places, the creatures bring their own.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

