Scientists discovered this unknown, 'ghost-like' species of octopod off the coast of Hawaii

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released video of what may be a never-before-seen species of octopod. NOAA is exploring the deep-water ecosystems surrounding Hawaii. The creature, nicknamed “Casper” by Twitter users, was discovered during a descent by a remote operated vehicle at a depth of 4,290 feet.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.