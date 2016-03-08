Scientists discovered this unknown, 'ghost-like' species of octopod off the coast of Hawaii

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released video of what may be a never-before-seen species of octopod. NOAA is exploring the deep-water ecosystems surrounding Hawaii. The creature, nicknamed “Casper” by Twitter users, was discovered during a descent by a remote operated vehicle at a depth of 4,290 feet.
