Octomom Tells Oprah: No Reality TV For Me

CHICAGO – Octuplets mother Nadya Suleman says being known as “Octomom” makes her feel like a “carnival attraction.”

Appearing on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” Tuesday, the mother of 14 children told Winfrey that she will never do a reality television show and that “a parent must provide for their kids, not the other way around.”

Last June, Suleman’s lawyer said she had signed a deal to star in a reality TV series to be filmed by a Netherlands-based production company.

Suleman gave birth to six boys and two girls in January 2009. The oldest of her six other children is eight.

The Southern California woman also told Winfrey via satellite that she feels a “tremendous amount of guilt” when she holds one or two of her children and can’t be there for the others.

