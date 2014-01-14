'Octomom' Charged With Welfare Fraud

AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File In this May 19, 2010 this file photo, Nadya Suleman stands outside her home in La Habra, Calif.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nadya Suleman, who gained fame as “Octomom” after giving birth to eight babies, has been charged with welfare fraud after failing to report $US30,000 in earnings while she collected public assistance, authorities said Monday.

Suleman, whose real name is Natalie Denise Suleman, was ordered to appear in court on Friday, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said in a statement. She was not immediately taken into custody.

Suleman was charged Jan. 6 with one count of aid by misrepresentation and two counts of perjury by false application. If convicted, she could face up to five years and eight months in jail.

Efforts to reach Suleman for comment through recent associates were not immediately successful. There is no telephone listing for her in Orange, where she most recently lived.

Suleman, 38, was already the mother of six children when she gave birth to octuplets at a California hospital on Jan. 26, 2009.

All 14 of her children were conceived through in vitro fertility treatments. Her octuplets are the world’s longest-surviving set.

Since their birth, the single mother has tried to support her huge family in a variety of ways, including endorsing birth control for pets, making a pornographic video, posing for semi-nude photo shoots and participating in celebrity boxing matches.

Last year she spent several weeks in a rehabilitation center for what her former publicist said was anxiety, exhaustion and stress.

