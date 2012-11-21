10 Marketers Who Nailed It With Hugely Viral Facebook Posts

Two brands posted about Red Bull’s skydiving stunt.

Photo: Facebook

Sometimes the most effective advertising on Facebook is the free kind. Brands are constantly scrambling to engage users on their walls — these are the 10 most successful examples.Track Social, an analytics firm that monitors 10,000 brands’ social media activity in real time, told us which specific brand-produced Facebook posts got the most likes in October.



So whose branded posts did the best?

While posts related to big marketing campaigns did well, Red Bull actually wasn’t the only company to get massive likes for Felix Baumgartner’s outer space skydiving stunt, sometimes simple posts did better.

Of course Facebook had a home field advantage with its first ever agency created ad — infamously declaring “Chairs are like Facebook” — one company was able to beat the social media giant with a post that pulls at the heartstrings.

