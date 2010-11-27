Another Sign That The Rock-Solid Recovery Is In Place

Truck tonnage, a virtually indisputable sign of real economic activity, picks up in October.



The American Truck Association via PragCap:

Compared with October 2009, SA tonnage climbed 6.0 per cent, which was better than September’s 5.3 per cent year-over-year gain. Year-to-date, tonnage is up 6.1 per cent compared with the same period in 2009.

ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello said that truck tonnage changes over the last couple months shows there are some bright spots in the U.S. economy. “October tonnage levels were at the highest level in three months, even after accounting for typical seasonal shipping patterns. These gains fit with reports out of both the manufacturing and retail sectors and show there is a little bit of life in this economic recovery. “

