October Trade Deficit Widens To $42.2 Billion

UPDATE: Basically right in line. The trade deficit came in at $42.2 billion



Earlier: Coming out at 8:30 AM ET: The October trade deficit.

Analysts expect a $42.7 billion trade deficit.

Here’s more from Deutsche:

Over the course of the past several months, we have cautiously watched developments in the export sector. Exports have played an important role to this point in the economic cycle by contributing an outsized share to output, stimulating the manufacturing sector and other related industries and thereby generating employment and income growth. However, the latest data show that the export contribution is rapidly diminishingand may even slip into contraction in the near term. As a result, for the pace of economic growth to be sustained, let alone accelerate, alternative economic drivers must emerge.

