October's tend to be pretty crazy in the stock market

The markets have been all over the place over the last few months.

And the beginning of October has been no different. Stocks have seen some big intra-day moves over the last few days, including the biggest intraday reversal from a plunge in the last four years last Friday.

This is not surprising.

October is notorious for being the wildest month for the stock market. It even saw the major market crashes of 1929, and 1987, and the 2008 financial meltdown.

Market strategist Ryan Detrick tweeted the chart below showing that no month has had more 1% moves (either up or down) than October going back to 1928.

“Volatility is normal here,” he added.

