October Search Data Out: Google Up, Bing Up, Yahoo Down

Senior Staff Software Engineer at Google, Othar Hansson, Introduces Google Instant

Photo: Robert Scoble via Flickr

October search share data from comScore was just released.Eric Savitz at Barron’s has a look at it. Here’s how it broke down:



Google had 66.3% of the explicit core U.S. search market in October, up from 66.1% in September.

Yahoo had 16.5% of the market, down from 16.7%.

Bing had 11.5% share for the month, up from 11.2%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.