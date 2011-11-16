Retail Sales Beat Expectations, Growing By 0.5% In October

Photo: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
Retail sales for October beat expectations, with headline data coming in at 0.5% versus an estimated 0.3%.
Sales less autos came in at 0.6% (versus consensus of 0.3%), and sales ex autos and gas came in at 0.7% (compared to expectations of 0.2%.
Headline sales grew 1.1% and growth ex auto 0.5% in September. That data marked a big beat for sales, pointing to steady consumer spending growth.
While sales grew by a smaller margin in October than in September, retail still seems to be holding steady, as this chart demonstrates:
The full press release can be found here.
