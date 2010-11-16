October Retail Sales Come In Very Strong At 1.2%, September Revised Higher

The number:



The headline number of 1.2% is way above expectations, although ex-autos they were right in line at 0.4%.

September was also revised higher. So, solidly above expectations… as expected.

Stocks are pointing to a higher open, though just a little less so than they were before the release.

Background: This is a very important look into Q4 GDP. Officially, analysts are looking for about 0.7% growth on the retail sales headline, and 0.4% ex-autos.

But there’s definitely a lot of optimism, and it feels as though the “whisper number” is higher.

If it’s a miss, and we backslide form last month’s 0.6%, then that’s definitely a punch in the gut for the bulls.

