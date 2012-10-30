This Will Be The Best October Ever For New York Luxury Real Estate

This will be the best October on record in the luxury real estate market in New York City, according to the latest Olshan Realty report.



So far, a total of 87 contracts on properties over $ 4 million have been signed.

The best month ever in luxury real estate was this past May, when 107 proprieties went in to contract.

“Without question, 2012 is shaping up to be the best year in Luxury Sales ever recorded,” Donna Olshan, of Olshan Realty, told Business Insider.

The market is up 153 per cent from last October.

The highest sale of the week belongs to the eighth floor apartment at 823 Park Avenue, which sold at $15 million.

The No. 2 contract of the week was a 15th floor apartment at 212 West 18th Street, asking $13.25 million.

Inside 823 Park Avenue.

Photo: Corcoran

