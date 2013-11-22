CORE PRODUCER PRICES CLIMB MORE THAN EXPECTED

Core inflation for October

climbed0.2%. Analysts were expecting a gain of 0.1%.

Headline inflation, which includes food and energy, came in in-line, falling -0.2%.

Prices for passenger cars climbed 1.7%.

Finished energy goods prices fell 1.5%.

Intermediate components prices fell -0.4% in October, the largest decline since a -0.6% drop in April.

Core inflation hasn’t breached a 0.2% gain in at least 12 months.

Headline inflation, which includes food and energy, hasn’t climbed more than 1% in at least a year.

