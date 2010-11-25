October Personal Consumer Spending Jumps 0.4%, And Income Is Up 0.5%

The number:



Basically in-line.

Income up 0.5%, and spending is up 0.4%, which suggests a tick up in the savings rate of 0.1%.

Markets are up 0.5% heading intot he pre-market.

Background: This is a key read on a key component of Q4 GDP.

Here’s Deutsche:

The October consumption figures will give us a read on current quarter spending, which is important to our forecast of 3%+ real GDP growth. We anticipate a solid 0.5% increase in consumption, led mostly by higher automobile spending; we expect personal income to be up 0.4%, which implies the saving rate slips a tenth to 5.2%.

