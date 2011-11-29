New Home Sales Slightly Below Expectations At 307K Annualized

Joe Weisenthal
housing suburbs houses

Photo: Iduke, Wikimedia Commons

UPDATE:The number: 307K annualized.

That’s a tad below expectations of 315K, but up 1.3% from a revised 303K.

Basically a snooze.

ORIGINAL POST: First big datapoint of a data-heavy week.

New home sales for October are expected to be 315K (annualized), up 0.6% from last month’s 313K annualized rate.

This is of course anemic, but new home sales have shown some life.

