New Home Sales Slightly Below Expectations At 307K Annualized

Photo: Iduke, Wikimedia Commons
UPDATE:The number: 307K annualized.
That’s a tad below expectations of 315K, but up 1.3% from a revised 303K.
Basically a snooze.
ORIGINAL POST: First big datapoint of a data-heavy week.
New home sales for October are expected to be 315K (annualized), up 0.6% from last month’s 313K annualized rate.
This is of course anemic, but new home sales have shown some life.
