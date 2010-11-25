October New Home Sales Plunge 8.1% To Ridiculously Low 283,000 Annual Rate

The number:



Hahah… horrible.

281,000 annualized rate of new home sales is a huge miss, and a huge drop from the 307K last month.

The good news is that a bad number is probably good because the last thing we need is new homes being sold.

Here’s the full announcement from the NAR, which blames, in part, the foreclosure-gate stuff.f

Background: This is a number that’s just kicking along the bottom of the ocean floor. Analysts are expecting October new home sales to annualize 314K (by comparison, existing home sales are well over 4 million annualized). Last month was at 307K.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.