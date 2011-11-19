October Leading Economic Indicators BEAT Expectations At 0.9%

Photo: Flickr – El Hombre

Update:This isn’t a huge market-moving number, typically, but it’s good news. Leading economic indicators in October jumped 0.9% vs. 0.6% expected.



Original post: Last big datapoint of the day.

Analysts are looking for 0.6% on the October economic leading indicators. That’s up from 0.2% the previous month.

Data out at 10:00.

