Here's What To Expect From The Big Jobs Report At 8:30

The big jobs report is at 8:30 AM ET.Some idea of what to expect:



Headline unemployment is expected to stay flat at 9.6%.

Analysts are expecting 60K net jobs created.

Average workweek expected to hit 34.2 hours, same as last month.

Hourly earnings are expected to grow 0.1%.

Keep an eye on public sector job losses. That’s what made last month so horrible, as state and local governments took the hatchet to their workers.

Bear in mind that recent reports have been judged (by the stock market) for their potential effect on QE, which is to say that good numbers have sometimes been seen as market-negative. But with QE now in the books, it’s probably safe to see this straight-up. Good news is good news.

