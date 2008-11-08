October Job Report Hideous: 6.5% Unemployment, -240,000 Jobs

Henry Blodget

Job report much worse than printed consensus. 240,000 job losses versus 200,000 expected. Last two months also revised sharply downward. Unemployment rate now 6.5%–already higher than peak after last recession.

Manufacturing and construction hammered, obviously.  Only growth in healthcare and education.

