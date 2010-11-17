October Industrial Production Comes In At A Weak 0%

Photo: Library of Congress

Update: Actually the report was pretty good. Manufacturing jumped 0.5%, its best report in months, and September was revised higher. Most of the weakness was in utilities, which was blamed on warm weather, and that’s believable.



Original post: Here’s another mediocre report…

October industrial production grew at 0% in October, behind the 0.2% that analysts had anticipated. It is ahead of the 0.2% that we got in September.

October capacity utilization was also flat.

Stocks are still heading lower, though less than 1%.

