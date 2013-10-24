HSBC China Flash PMI Beats Expectations, Rising To 50.9

HSBC China flash PMI climbed to a seven-month high of 50.9 in October.

This beat expectations for a rise to 50.4, and was up from September’s reading of 50.2.

Economists polled by Bloomberg are looking for HSBC flash PMI to rise to 50.4, from 50.2 in September.

Last month’s report showed that “new business from overseas increased for the first time in six months.” This increase was marginal and the stronger demand came from Europe and the U.S.

A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

