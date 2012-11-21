Sorry, But You Have To Look At This Chart Of Housing Starts Going Totally Bananas

One more time. Let’s just gawk at the crazy acceleration of housing starts this month.



Remember, this is the annualized pace of new homes being built. We were once told a story about how there were so many empty homes, we wouldn’t need to build new ones for years. Now people are talking about this accelerating to a pace where new home construction and attendant businesses could add one whole percentage point per quarter to GDP.

What’s crazy is that this was due to be a down month due to Hurricane Sandy.

And for an even more ridiculous look, here’s the year-over-year change in starts. It’s just shooting off like a rocket.

