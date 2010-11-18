October Housing Starts Unexpectedly Plunge To 18-Month Low

Photo: Dan Bynum

There’s still no doubt what the sickest sector of the economy is.MarketWatch:



Construction of new U.S. homes sank 11.7% to an annualized rate of 519,000 in October, the lowest level in 18 months, but permits rose slightly, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. The last time starts were that low was in April 2009.

Analysts had been looking for about 600K.

Update: More from the Census Department:

BUILDING PERMITS

Privately-owned housing units authorised by building permits in October were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 550,000. This is 0.5 per cent (±3.0%)* above the revised September rate of 547,000, but is 4.5 per cent (±3.1%) below the October 2009 estimate of 576,000.

Single-family authorizations in October were at a rate of 406,000; this is 1.0 per cent (±1.3%)* above the revised September figure of 402,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 121,000 in October.

HOUSING STARTS

Privately-owned housing starts in October were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 519,000. This is 11.7 per cent (±8.6%) below the revised September estimate of 588,000 and is 1.9 per cent (±9.6%)* below the October 2009 rate of 529,000.

Single-family housing starts in October were at a rate of 436,000; this is 1.1 per cent (±8.6%)* below the revised September figure of 441,000. The October rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 74,000.

HOUSING COMPLETIONS

Privately-owned housing completions in October were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 613,000. This is 3.2 per cent (±15.3%)* below the revised September estimate of 633,000 and is 18.4 per cent (±11.4%) below the October 2009 rate of 751,000.

Single-family housing completions in October were at a rate of 501,000; this is 2.7 per cent (±16.8%)* above the revised September rate of 488,000. The October rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 107,000.

