Blistering Holiday Hiring Shreds The "All The Growth Is From Inventory" Scaremongers

When Q3 GDP came in at 2%, bears pointed out that it was all due to inventory rebuilding, and that the economy was fundamentally not strong.



But as we pointed out at the time, you should only fear an inventory build if the end demand isn’t there to follow it up.

And though we don’t know for sure, this would confirm that the demand will be there.

Holiday hiring, as this chart from Calculated Risk shows, is already at a blistering pace compared to recent years. Retailers don’t hire if they don’t see demand. They’re hiring.

