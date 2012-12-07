A Huge Miss In German Industrial Production

Photo: AP

German industrial production fell 2.6 per cent in October. Economists were expecting this number to be unchanged.ECB head Mario Draghi recently warned that the economic crisis in Europe’s peripheral countries is seeping into core countries like Germany.



Weeks ago, we learned that unemployment in Germany climbed for the eighth straight month.

Markets continue to trade lower across Europe.

