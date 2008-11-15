October Game Sales: Nintendo Wii Kicking PS3 Butt

Nintendo (NTDOY) is eating Microsoft (MSFT) and Sony’s (SNE) lunch in the console wars, the NPD Group says.



Look at the sales figures for consoles in October:

Wii: 803,000 consoles

Xbox 360: 370,000

PS3: 190,000

PS2: 136,000 (People are still buying PS2s?)

Nintendo’s dominance (and Sony’s problems) don’t end there. Among handheld video game players, Nintendo again beats Sony:

Nintendo DS: 491,000

Sony PSP: 193,000

Then dig into the downstream market of video game sales:

Of the top 10 selling video game in the U.S. last month, four of them were for the Wii (number one seller Wii Fit, Wii Guitar Hero, Mario Kart, and Wii Play). The PS3 only had one title crack the top 10, LittleBigPlanet (a game at the centre of religious controversy), at ninth place.

Why the Wii? Hardcore gamers probably still prefer one of the two other systems, which offer better graphics, but the Wii lends itself to casual players who otherwise might not own a game console at all — a huge market.

See Also: Recession Boosts Wii Sales? Nintendo Ups Forecast

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.