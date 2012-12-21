Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

The FHFA house price index beat expectations rising 0.5 per cent month-over-month in October.But September’s number was revised down to 0.0 per cent.



The index is 15.7 per cent below its April 2007 peak.

From the press release:

“For the nine census divisions, seasonally adjusted monthly price changes from September to October ranged from -1.3 per cent in the Middle Atlantic division to +2.0 per cent in the Pacific division while the 12-month changes ranged from -0.1 per cent in the New England division to +13.1 per cent in the Mountain division.”

Here is a chart showing the trajectory of home prices from January 1991 on:

