BEAT: Factory Orders Up 0.8%

Factory orders in October climbed 0.8 per cent on the month to $477.6 billion.September’s data was revised down to show a 4.5 per cent rise.



New orders for manufactured durables goods were up 0.5 per cent, compared with 9.5 per cent last month.

But machinery saw the biggest jump this month up 4.6 per cent.

Factory orders for October will be out at 10 a.m. ET.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg have revised their estimates and are looking for factory orders to stay flat, from a decline of 0.1 per cent on the month.

Factory orders were up 4.8 per cent month-over-month in September.

This report gives more complete data on manufacturing than the durable goods report.

