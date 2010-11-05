And Now The Bad Jobs News: There Was A Big Jump In The Duration Of Unemployment

By and large this was clearly a better-than-expected jobs report that we just got.



Some bad news:

The average duration of unemployment from 33.3 weeks to 33.9, reversing gains (we had been at 33.6 in August).

Those unemployed 27 weeks or longer jumped form 41.7% of the unemployed pool to 41.8%.

Those unemployed 15 weeks or longer jumped from 57.5% of the unemployed to 58.8%.

Not surprisingly, the short-end dropped big.

So what this all means is the structural unemployment problem — finding jobs for the people most out of the workforce — are still having a heckofa time finding jobs, and it may be getting worse.

