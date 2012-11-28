DURABLE GOODS ORDERS BEAT EXPECTATIONS, ORDERS EX-TRANSPORTATION JUMP 1.5%

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

UPDATE:



Nice beat on durable goods!

The headline durable goods number was flat, compared to expectations of a 0.7% decline.

But even more importantly, core durable goods orders rose 1.5%. That was expected to be flat.

Given the fears of a business slowdown ahead of the cliff, this is a very positive point.

Read the full report here >

—————-

ORIGINAL POST: Coming up at 8:30 AM ET: Durable Goods Orders.

This is always a volatile number, but given the concern that businesses are slowing investment ahead of the Fiscal Cliff, it’s going to be an important one to watch.

Nomura has the preview:

US durable goods orders (8:30 EDT): Orders for Boeing planes climbed higher in October and provide support to the headline data. We expect orders to increase by 0.8% in October (Consensus: -0.7%, previous: 9.8%). Excluding the effect of transportation orders, we expect orders to decline by 0.6% in October, reflecting an earlier reported drop in industrial production of manufactured goods due to factory shutdowns around Hurricane Sandy.

We’ll have the number here live.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.