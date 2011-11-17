October CPI Comes In Tame

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Update:Pretty tame.



CPI declined by 0.08% sequentially, which is just slightly cooler than the 0.00% that was expected.

On an annual basis, prices grew 3.5%, lower than the 3.7% expected.

Core CPI grew 2.1%

Mostly a snooze.

Original post: Here comes October CPI…

Analysts are expected a goose egg on the headline 0.00% month over month change.

Ex energy, the number is supposed to tick up barely to 0.10%.

Remember,r yesterday, we got a surprisingly deflationary PPI report

Number out at 8:30.

