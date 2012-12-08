BEAT: OCTOBER CONSUMER CREDIT RISES OVER $14 BILLION

Photo: Flickr / U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District

UPDATE: It’s a beat.



Consumer credit rose $14.15 billion in October vs. expectations of a $10 billion rise.

Revolving consumer credit rose $3.4 billion.

That’s a nice reversal from the fall of $2.2 billion last month.

ORIGINAL POST:The last (and arguably most important!) datapoint of the day: Consumer Credit.

The October number is expected to show growth of $10 billion. That compares to growth of $11.365 billion the month before.

We’ll have the number here LIVE at 3 AM ET.

