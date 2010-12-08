Consumer Credit Takes Big Leg Up In October, But Credit Card Use Continues Decline

Just out…



October consumer credit spiked solidly, with a 1.7% jump over last year, which is the biggest gain in at least two years.

That’s the good news.

The bad news: It was based on a big boost in government-supplied studen loan credit.

Credit card spending continues to fade, with revolving credit dropping from $806 billion last month to $800 billion this month.

Click here for the full relsease >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.