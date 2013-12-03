Construction Spending Climbed In October

Construction spending increased 0.8% in October, which was stronger than the 0.4% increase expected by economists.

This followed a 0.3% decline in September.

Economists warned that their estimates may be way off because thanks to the government shutdown.

“This makes the already revision prone construction data a particularly rough cut this time,” said Citi’s Peter D’Antonio.

